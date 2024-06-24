Nigeria: Wizkid Sends Cryptic Message Ahead of Davido's Wedding With Chioma

24 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

Nigerian music sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, has stirred controversy with a recent cryptic post presumed to be related to fellow singer Davido's wedding with Chioma Rowland.

LEADERSHIP reports David Adeleke, also known as Davido took to his verified social media handles to share stunning pre-wedding pictures with his fiancée Chef-chi.

The 'talk of the town' wedding is slated to be held on Tuesday, 25 June 2024.

Wizkid took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday to drop what appears to be prayers towards his colleague's wedding.

Wizkid wrote, "Saying a prayer for every understanding woman on earth! Your king loves you."

Mixed reactions have trailed this post as some fans have commented that the star-boy was shading Davido's soon-to-be wife, Chioma, who has stuck to the 30-BG-gang leader and understood him despite controversies with his 'Baby Mamas' and cheating allegations.

Sophia Momodu, Davido's first 'Baby Mama' recently confirmed that she and the singer rekindled their affairs between 2020 and 2022, the same period OBO was still courting Chioma.

