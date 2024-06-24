Liberia: Earth-Moving Equipment Arrive At Freeport of Monrovia Reportedly for Govt - but Officials Remain Silent

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has not officially confirmed or clarified the arrival of a large consignment of earth-moving equipment recently delivered to the Freeport of Monrovia, drawing public attention and speculation. The shipment, widely circulated on social media, includes numerous yellow machines and trucks typically used in large-scale construction and infrastructure projects. Some officials of the Boakai-Koung administration have hinted that the equipment is intended for government operations.

Despite the public interest and potential implications, government officials have yet to provide any official statements or details regarding the purpose or intended deployment of the equipment.

During the administration's first cabinet retreat in Monrovia last May, Minister of State without Portfolio Mamaka Bility announced that 285 equipment, including yellow machines and trucks, had been turned over and were en route to Liberia, prompting thunderous applause from those in attendance.

A video showcasing earthmoving machines adorned with President Joseph Boakai's photos and the Liberian flag, captioned "Handover ceremony - Presidential infrastructure program - President Joseph Boakai," features Minister Bility, Sylvester Grisby, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Roland Lafayette Giddings, Minister Public Works, praising the deal agreed with SANY Global, a Chinese-based heavy machinery manufacturing company, and the Guma Group based in South Africa. However, this sparked concerns among the public, including opposition parties and some members of the ruling Unity Party Alliance, who have questioned the transparency and legitimacy of the acquisition.

Critics have raised concerns about the procurement process, questioning whether it followed legal and ethical standards. There are also questions about the funding sources for these machines, specifically whether public funds were appropriately allocated, loans were taken, or other resources were exchanged for the equipment. These concerns highlight the need for clarity and accountability in government actions, especially regarding large-scale infrastructure equipment and its financing.

In an attempt to clarify the situation, the Unity Party government retracted its previous announcement regarding a potential agreement to procure 285 earthmoving machines intended for road construction and maintenance. Addressing the media following the announcement, Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah stated, "Government did not decide and has not made a decision on the earth-moving equipment. There was only a video that came out unveiling the vehicles that the government is looking at but has not decided to have yellow machines, and once it is concluded, that will be announced." He further emphasized that all legal procedures will be followed before making a final decision.

However, despite the lack of official information, some officials of the Unity Party have taken to social media to applaud President Boakai for ensuring the equipment was brought into the country. Liberia Telecommunications Authority Commissioner Patrick Honnah wrote about a forthcoming event called "All Yellow Day," suggesting a celebration across all 15 counties of Liberia, each expected to receive 19 of the yellow machines over the next five months. Honnah indicated this is a promise being fulfilled by President Boakai, stating, "Get set! We shall assemble and declare All Yellow Day to escort our yellow bae. 19 of these in each freaking county, x 15 = 285 in just five months. A promise fulfilled. Any county da na want some mor tell us soon ooo."

Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs at the Ministry of State, Cornelia Kruah-Togba, used her Facebook page to mock political opponents regarding the arrival of the yellow machines, stating, "We will embarrass our man them with good news and deliverables. RESCUE MISSION OHHH YEAAAA."

Despite the reported arrival of the first batch of 285 pieces of earthmoving equipment, the lack of an official comment has left many questions unanswered. Information Minister Jerolinmek Piah did not respond to FrontPageAfrica's inquiry regarding the arrival of the earthmoving equipment.

Boima J.V. Boima, a staunch critic of President Boakai, emphasized the importance of appreciating fulfilled promises, such as the acquisition of road grading machines and the disclosure of asset declarations. He stressed the need for accountability and the responsibility of leaders to work for the betterment of the people, aiming for a better Liberia where citizens can move freely and enjoy improved governance.

"Politics is not enmity. Just as we criticize when our leaders blunder, we should also be courageous enough to commend when the work is done well. When we (THE CDC) came to power, we heralded the 'EBOMAF deal' and the coming of the 'Lonestar Air,' both never came! Few weeks ago, JNB promised to bring Road 'Grading Machines.' Today, we are seeing the coming of those 'YELLOW MACHINES' as assured by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. 'Asset declaration' became a battle. We had to be vigorously criticized and called out by the then opposition and the people that voted us into power before it was made a reality."

He added, "I for sure, want a new Liberia where I can be able to commute freely or move from Monrovia to Maryland and from Maryland to my Village in Sodu, Lofa County without hitches on the road. Yes, all we seek for is a better Liberia. Irrespective of who is in charge, as long as you do what makes the people happy, we will commend you. Our leaders must be accountable and work for the betterment of our people. Nobody owns Liberia. Thank you, Mr. President."

While the eager public waits for the government to break its silence, the arrival of these yellow machines and trucks continues to receive mixed reactions. Supporters of Boakai are jubilant over the prospect that the machines will solve the age-old deplorable road problems. However, others are concerned about the terms under which these consignments equipment are being imported into the country.