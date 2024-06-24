Capitol Hill — What appears to be a power struggle between Vice President Jeremiah Kpan Koung and Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence is unfolding at the Liberian Senate, a FrontPage Africa investigation has uncovered.

Vice President Koung of vote-rich Nimba County and Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence of the politically strategic Grand Bassa County are both political allies. Their support to the Unity Party was pivotal to the party's victory in the 2023 presidential runoff election.

From the onset, Senator Karnga-Lawrence was touted as then-candidate Joseph Nyuma Boakai's VP pick. However, due to infighting within the Liberty Party, Boakai shifted to VP Koung, prompting outrage from Karnga-Lawrence's camp. After a shrewd political intervention, a mutual agreement was reached. It was reported that the Grand Bassa County Senator was promised the Pro Tempore seat if the Unity Party Alliance emerged victorious. Fast forward, everything fell into place as planned. The party won the presidential race, Senator Koung became the Vice President, and Senator Karnga-Lawrence was elected President Pro Tempore of the Liberian Senate.

Six months later, the two are now caught in an unwanted struggle for supremacy over the Liberian Senate.

Seeking approval

A letter obtained by FrontPage Africa showed Vice President Koung, through his Chief-of-Staff, Prince Gbieu, reminding the Senate Secretary of the VP's roles and functions in accordance with the Constitution and the Senate's rules.

"Mr. Secretary, as you are aware, Chapter VI, Article 51 of the 1986 Liberia Constitution states that the 'Vice President shall be President of the Senate and preside over its deliberations'; this provision is also supported by Rule 13 of the Senate Standing Rules. Against this backdrop, you are kindly requested to submit all matters on the President's Desk and the daily agenda of the Senate for approval by the Honorable Vice President before the session. This is necessary to ensure that the Honorable Vice President fully discharges his constitutional duties as required by law," the letter dated June 11 stated.

We would like to understand the context and implications of this correspondence.

What prompted the VP to send this reminder? How has the VP been able to preside in the absence of these materials? Who has the Secretary of the Senate been reporting to during this time? Additionally, how has this situation affected the Vice President's ability to discharge his constitutional responsibilities?

The Vice President, in line with the Constitution and the Senate Rules, serves as the president of the Senate, presides over its sessions, and may cast a vote in the event of a tie. In practice, the Vice President rarely fulfills this role (breaking a tie), with a President Pro Tempore, elected from among the senators, presiding over the Senate in the Vice President's absence.

Unlike the President Pro Tempore of the United States Senate, which is a largely ceremonial role traditionally granted to the most senior senator from the majority party, the office of President Pro Tempore in Liberia is heavily contested among the senators. The President Pro Tempore may be removed from office with the concurrence of two-thirds of the senators.

FPA has gathered that the Vice President, feeling left out in key decision-making processes in the executive branch, is exerting his constitutional role as President of the Senate. The VP, as the presiding officer, often arrives late in the middle of the session, requiring the President Pro Tempore to vacate the seat of the presiding officer to take her county seat.

Some senior senators who are allies of the Pro Tempore see this as a power play in the Senate and, frowning at it, urged the Vice President to stop. They termed it as unprecedented, adding that no VP has exerted such a power play in the Senate, especially in post-war Liberia. Not Boakai, and not former Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor.

Split opinions

FPA also gathered that in an emergency closed-door meeting in the Vice President's office last week, some senators brokered a peace and urged the two leaders of the Senate to work together. However, VP Koung reportedly stated that as the constitutional leader of the Senate, he should approve the agenda for the plenary discussions.

During the closed-door meeting, a source who attended told FPA that Senator Dillon, a key ally of the Pro Tempore, told the Vice President that his constitutional role was ceremonial. But other senators like Prince Moye of Bong County and Alex Tyler, allies of VP Koung, believe he should play a greater role in Senate decision-making.

The offices of the two officials remain mute on the brewing tension. Prince Gbieu, the Vice President's Chief of Staff who authored the communication, did not respond to FPA's inquiry. The office of Senate Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence said she was not aware of any communication from the Vice President addressed to the Senate's Secretary.

A senator, opting for anonymity, said what is unfolding is "not really a power struggle, but common legislative issues" that have existed at the Liberian Senate from time to time, especially at the beginning of a new administration.

"They both are eager to get things done and take their respective roles seriously. But in the end, the Constitution prevails and both of them are mature lawmakers and understand that," the lawmaker said.

The power play between the two leaders has somehow caught the attention of the Senate press and public gallery. A reporter, commenting on the issue, said in the first three months of their ascendancy to their respective positions, Vice President Koung was restless as he was always seen in session presiding, giving the Pro Tempore very limited time to preside. But he observed that Senator Koung has limited his appearances, especially when he is attending state functions such as representing the President both nationally and internationally.

A female staffer who usually follows the Senate's sessions told FrontPage Africa that VP Koung often appears in session late while Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence is already presiding. The act of Senator Lawrence vacating her seat to give it to the Vice President, according to her, is awkward. She said while this is the normal practice, Pro Tempore Karnga-Lawrence, being a female, should not be made to vacate her seat always. She advised VP Koung to come on time to preside from the beginning in order to stop the "embarrassing moments" of the Pro Tempore vacating the presiding chair whenever the VP arrives.

While there has been no report of a public fallout between the two leaders of the Liberian Senate and, by extension, the Unity Party Alliance, observers say there is a need for the two to settle their differences and lead with one accord for the sanctity of the Senate and, of course, the UP-led government.