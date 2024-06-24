Nigeria: Father Mikah Suleiman Kidnapped

Abuja — The parish priest of St. Raymond's Church in Damba (Gusau) in Zamfara State in northwestern Nigeria, Mikah Suleiman, was abducted by armed men who broke into the rectory on Saturday, June 22, at around 3 a.m.

"It is with sadness in our hearts that we inform the public of the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Mikah Suleiman. This sad event occurred in the early morning hours of today, Saturday, June 22, at the rectory. Mikah Suleiman is the parish priest of St. Raymond Catholic Parish in Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State," says a statement from the Diocese of Sokoto. "We call on all believers in Christ and all men and women of good will to pray earnestly for his immediate and safe release. We entrust him to the powerful intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Priests, for his immediate release from the hands of his captors," the statement continues.

Father Mikah Suleiman is the third priest to be kidnapped in Nigeria in June. Father Gabriel Ukeh, parish priest of St. Thomas Church in the parish of Zango Kataf in Kaduna State, was kidnapped on Sunday, June 9 (see Fides 10/6/2024) and released on June 10 (see Fides 11/6/2024). On the other hand, Father Christian Ike, parish priest of St. Matthew's Church in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, who was abducted together with another person on the morning of June 16 (see Fides 18/6/2024), is still in the hands of his abductors. In May, at least two other priests were kidnapped and released after a few days (see Fides 31/5/2024).