Gambia: Police Investigate Mysterious Deaths Linked to Alleged Drug Abuse

Officers of Kotu Police Station are investigating the death of 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German, following an incident at Dunes Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024.

According to preliminary investigations conducted by the Police, Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming an alleged drug and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she subsequently died. The Police said they have arrested 23-year-old Titi Camara from Latrikunda German, who is currently in their custody and is assisting them in their investigations.

In a similar development, Officers of the Banjul Police Station are also investigating the sudden death of 20-year-old Alhagie Darboe from Banjul. Reports revealed that Darboe consumed an alleged drug at a nightclub, leading to his untimely death at Ndeban Clinic. Reports also say that the authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of one Balanding, the main supplier of the alleged drug sold to Darboe.

In another similar incident in Barra in the North Bank Region, the Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Bubacarr Sarr from Barra. According to reports, Sarr allegedly consumed Kush which led him to cut his tongue, resulting in his death at Essau District Hospital that same day.

In shedding light on the above three incidents, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Modou Musa Sisawo, said the Office of the IGP and the entire Police leadership earnestly request the public's support particularly parents and youth groups, in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, by strengthening their cooperation and coordination between them to restore the safety and security of the country that we all yearn for.