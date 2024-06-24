Nigeria: NPFL - Day of Coronation for Enugu Rangers On the Plateau

Curtain will fall on the 2023/2024 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) this evening in all the 10 venues but places of outmost interest will be in Ikenne, Ibadan and Aba.

The Star matches will air live on Beta Sports channel 244 on StarTimes this Sunday at 4pm.

For Champions elect-Rangers, the clash in Jos against relegated Gombe United is more of celebration as the Flying Antelopes sealed their eighth Nigerian topflight league title when they defeated Bendel Insurance 2-0 at the Cathedral in the Coal City last weekend.

Presently on 67 points, the Antelopes aspire to add three more points from the final-day game today to reach the magical 70 points, according to club's youthful and dynamic CEO, Barr. Ameobi Ezeaku.

Rangers were emphatic 4-1 winners of the reverse fixture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, with a brace by top scorer Godwin Obaje and one each by Chidiebere Nwobodo and Kenechukwu Agu.

Elsewhere, it could be 'thunder and blood' battle as four eligibles fight for two obtainable continental tickets in three venues as Remo Stars, Shooting Stars, Enyimba and Plateau United will be jostling for continental tickets.

While Oluyole Warriors fans will be hoping for a massive win and be in frame for one of the tickets, it will be battle for survival for Sporting Lagos.

Ibadan therefore provides the venue for both dreams of picking any of CAF inter-clubs competitions ticket or death! Sporting Lagos are expected to play the game of their life here this evening.

Coincidentally, Shooting Stars were expected to give the Lagos sides the succour last weekend when they faced Bayelsa United.

Had Shooting Stars won the match, Sporting Lagos which upstaged Enyimba 2-1, would have been in comfort zone, making today's duel at the Lekan Salami a 'merry-making' venture for both sides.

But a twist of fortunes which saw Bayelsa fighting back to a 2-1 win means Shooting Stars will have to spare no weapon to beat Sporting Lagos.

For Remo Stars, their fortress in Ikenne provides another battle ground, though with less gravity than what is expected in Ibadan and Aba.

A win of any margin secures CAF Champions League ticket for Remo Stars as they host Katsina United who stay without threat in the middle of the league log.

But the battle will be fiercer in Aba where both hosts, Enyimba and visiting Plateau United have arithmetical and conjectural chances of making the top three and obtaining a continental ticket.

Meanwhile,President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau will present the NPFL winner's trophy to champions at the end of 90 minutes in Jos today.

The champions have already announced they will fly the squad, alongside the trophy, back to Enugu from Jos aboard a chartered aircraft after the game, which is expected to be attended by Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.