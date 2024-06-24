Nigeria: Pistis Foundation, Asumah Brothers, Empowers Street Kids With Sports, Innovation

23 June 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Pistis Foundation

Collaboration With the Asumah Brothers (Tab), Is Proud to Announce the Launch of a Transformative Initiative Aimed At Empowering Street Children Through Sports and Innovation. — This groundbreaking project, conducted as part of its Kids-Off-The-Streets (KOTS), is set to make a lasting impact on the lives of some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

In a statement signed by Mary Omange, Programmes in Manager, Partnerships Engagement, the initiative was inspired by the rising cases and negative effects of vulnerable children on the streets, and the desire of the Asumah Brothers to mitigate this, therefore, they have joined forces with the Pistis Foundation to stem the tide of street children, by creating a hybrid program that blends physical activity with technological education.

For five weeks, the initiative will provide comprehensive training in football, basic computing, digital literacy, and technology skills to children aged 8 to 16.

The initiative will engage over 50 children from the streets, offering them a unique opportunity to learn and grow in a nurturing environment. Each week will feature a blend of physical training and technological workshops, with support from skilled coaches, volunteers, and mentors.

Among the objectives of the exercise include mitigating the rising cases of street children through sporting activities as well as productively engaging the children by enhancing their physical health and fitness.

"We believe in the potential of every child, including vulnerable children on the streets, and through this project, we aim to provide them with the tools and opportunities required to succeed.

By combining sports with technology, we are not only reducing the rising cases of street children through sports and technology, but promoting a safer society, and paving the way for future innovators," said Kehinde and Bolanle Asumah.

