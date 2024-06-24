Nigeria: President Federation Cup - Mouktar Congratulates Naija Ratels for S/Final Ticket,Urges Team to Win Trophy

23 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

The Chairman of Federal Capital Territory Football Association Alhaji Adam Mouktar Mohammed has congratulated Abuja base Naija Ratels football Club for her progression to the semi final in the ongoing President Federation FA Cup.

The FCT Boss in a statement through the FCT FA Media Unit expressed satisfaction in the effort of the team despite numerous challenges in terms of travelling and other logistics. He thereby, urged team to leave no stones unturned until the trophy is won.

In the quarter final Naija Ratels zoomed into semi finals following a 5 - 4 penalty shootout defeat of F.C Robo Queens of Lgos at the Stephen Keshi Stadium , Asaba . Both teams ended regulation period with scoreline at 1 - 1.

According to Mouktar "I am elated to congratulate Our girls Naija Ratels football club, on their outstanding performance in the ongoing President Federation Cup for professing to the semi final

"This feat is a reflection of the attention paid to sports development over the years, that have lifted the profile of women's football in the FCT.

"I congratulate Fct f a representative for indefatigable spirit and commitment and as a football association we pledge our support morally, financially to the team.

"We want to win the trophy , don't relent in your effort, we want you to bring the trophy back to Abuja." He urged Naija Ratels.

Meanwhile the Naija Ratels will slug it out with Remo Stars Queen in one of the semi final bill for June 23rd, 2024 while the second semi finalis between Delta Queens and River Angels .

