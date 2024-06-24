Nigeria: Kwara Kiddies Yeg League, Taiwo Awoniyi, Unicorns FC Sign Sponsorship Deal

The Kwara Kiddies YEG league has signed a four- year sponsorship deal with the Nigeria Super Eagles striker, Taiwo Awoniyi and Unicorns Football Club.

The sponsorship was formally sealed at the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) between the league organisers, the Nottingham Forest striker and the Unicorns FC on Friday in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The event which attracted football stakeholders in the state highlights the towering status of the league which is touted as the biggest Kiddies league in Nigeria.

It's also another leap in the roll call of Awoniyi's contribution to the development of football and his effort to give back to the society.

Now in its third season, the league is designed as a foundation platform that will herald a new crop of talents and next generation of football big stars that will make fame and fortune from the round leather game though a 5 - year developmental plan.

With infusion of data and performance chart of players and teams, the league also has a comprehensive model that leverages media and digital footprints to promote the players and reach a wider audience.

The league practically focuses on the progression of players from the U-12 category through U-17 and exposes footballers to the rigours of competitive football in an enabling environment to enhance their development and help them maximize their talents.

The chief operating officer of the Kwara Kiddies YEG league, Ibrahim Jatto, described the sponsorship deal as a watershed in the history of grassroots football development in Nigeria.

He noted that the presence of Sunday Awoniyi will inspire the younger players to go for their dreams as he is widely admired as their role model

"The league has not only found a worthy partner and sponsor in Taiwo Awoniyi but also a valuable asset that will bring about transformation to the league and give all kids the needed jump.

For Awoniyi, his focus is to help many grassroots footballers in his home state of Kwara to achieve their dream of playing at the top, a journey which he believes will be smoothened and strengthened.

"This initiative is a wonderful one and I am very pleased to be part of it. I believe this will really help a lot of players in their journey to the stardom," Awoniyi said.

Awoniyi stated that his joy will be to see the league produce many other players like him who will in turn give back to the society.

LEADERSHIP reports that the third season of the Kwara Kiddies YEG league commenced on Saturday,June 22, 2024 with 14 teams.