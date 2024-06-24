Liberia: Boakai and Koung's Asset Disclosures Set a High Transparency Benchmark

editorial

RECENTLY, PRESIDENT JOSEPH Boakai and his Vice President Jeremiah Koung, publicly declared their assets, revealing that the president, who served as vice president under Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf for 12 years, owns assets valued at $1.17 million.

THIS ACTION HAS elevated the moral standing of Mr. Boakai and Mr. Koung in their fight against corruption, enhancing their reputations as leaders with integrity.

THE PRESIDENT FURTHER declared assets including cows worth $16,000, vehicles valued at $190,000, commercial properties worth $94,300, and residential properties valued at $672,091.07, among others.

MR. KOUNG, WHO is relatively wealthier, disclosed assets worth over $7 million.

WE CONGRATULATE THE president and his deputy for their bold and exemplary actions, and commend them for their integrity and austere lifestyles, contrasting with the opulence typical of many current and former public officials in Liberia.

WHAT THE PRESIDENT and his vice president have done, despite its imperfections, poses a significant challenge to other African leaders, particularly Liberian lawmakers and public officials, many of whom have amassed wealth by impoverishing their constituencies.

WE ARE, THEREFORE, calling on all 73 lawmakers, the 30 Senators of the Liberian Senate, and other public officials to follow the commendable examples set by the President and Vice President.

WE CONSIDER THIS call urgent and necessary, as asset declarations are a crucial tool in the fight against corruption, which has severely hindered Liberia's development.

IT IS PERTINENT for us to point out, however, that going forward, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) should thoroughly verify asset declarations and ensure transparency and accountability in this process.