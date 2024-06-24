Liberia: Daring to Dream - the Path to a Progressive Liberia

opinion

In the heart of every Liberian youth lies the potential to forge a new destiny for their nation, a destiny predicated on the pillars of enlightenment, progress, and an unabashed aspiration for greatness.

Liberia stands at a crucial junction point, a crossroads where the collective actions of its younger generation can propel the country towards a triumphant renaissance or relegate it to the shadows of stagnation and despair.

Liberian youths, students, and all those poised on the precipice of tomorrow must rally to the clarion call that echoes through the land: "Dare to Dream Big for a Better Nation."

This powwow contends that young Liberians must eschew regressive forces, embrace education, and unite under the banner of constructive scrutiny to pave the way for a brighter future for themselves, their progeny, and the myriad generations that will follow.

The weight of history bears down on our shoulders, a history that bears the scars of mismanagement, conflicts, and squandered resources, resources that once promised hope and prosperity but instead left a legacy of want and disillusionment.

The youth of Liberia must seize the narrative, steadfastly refusing to consign their future to those who have wielded power with scant regard for their welfare.

It is outright folly to linger in the shadow of those whose governance, past or present, represents nothing but a detriment to the vast potential of the nation's younger populace.

As the saying goes, "Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me."

The time has come to transcend the cycle of misplaced loyalty and failed promises.

To dream big signifies visualizing beyond the immediate sphere of experience and influence, to lay claim to a future of boundless possibilities.

Yet, for these dreams to materialize, Liberian youths must pivot towards progress with unflagging support and clear-eyed vision.

The hallmark of this paradigm shift lies in the discernment to align oneself with individuals and entities that are renowned not for their transient fame, but for their unwavering belief in the inherent capacity of youth to catalyze national advancement.

The onus is upon young Liberians to discern between those who are genuine proponents of their ascent and those who have siphoned the state's coffers, crippling the prospects of up-and-coming generations.

It is incumbent upon Liberian youths to foster dialogues that crackle with progressive ideas and constructive criticism rather than succumbing to the barren landscapes of divisive rhetoric and destructive disunity.

Conversations that spawn animosity and retrenchment will only serve to hamper the journey towards an enriched life, a journey that must be buttressed by united visions and shared aspirations.

The road to development is paved with the bricks of consensus, cooperation, and civic engagement, creating a conduit through which the dreams of a nation can flow and flourish.

Education emerges as the most potent arsenal in the pursuit of national regeneration.

As Epictetus, the Greek Stoic philosopher, once profoundly stated, "Only the educated are free."

True freedom emanates from knowledge, from the ability to question, to analyze, and to innovate.

Hence, Liberian youths must embrace the transformative power of education.

It is through the portals of learning that one can contribute constructively not only to the local community but to the global village at large.

Education sows the seeds of critical thinking and creates problem solvers, nation-builders, and torchbearers of a legacy that can stand proudly on the world stage.

The slogans "u no bok, u na no bok, I way vot 4 u" and "u k my pa, u k my man, I way vot 4 u" encapsulate a wisdom that must be recognized and internalized.

These reflections speak to the discernment that education and aptitude should be the currency of political and civic meritocracy, rather than the hollow currency of kinship or the familiarity bred by unenlightened loyalty.

The youths of Liberia have been led astray by the empty rhetoric of the ill-worded slogans and the deceptive dazzle of the uneducated leaders those who, while at the reins of power, have steered the nation away from the shores of opportunity and into treacherous waters.

The Liberian youth must reject the siren song of these false prophets and instead cast their vision upward and onward.

Dreaming big for a better Liberia necessitates a rejection of the status quo, an acknowledgment of the missteps of the past, and a committed march toward the light of progress.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is through education, civic participation, and the repudiation of those classes that have failed the country that Liberia will rise.

The youth must become the architects of a new Liberia, the masterminds behind a nation that embraces transparency, integrity, and the indomitable spirit to dream.

The youths of Liberia carry within them the flame that can ignite a transformative blaze across the nation.

By supporting progress and rejecting retrogression, by pursuing education and repudiating those who have plundered the hopes of their forebears, they can indeed create a vibrant and prosperous Liberia.

A Liberia where their children, grandchildren, and countless generations thereafter will flourish under the beneficent wings of liberty, wisdom, and progress.

To this end, the Liberian youth must dare to dream, for it is those dreams, fuelled by knowledge, integrity, and an irrepressible will to succeed, that will shape the very destiny of a nation.

Let the dreams of today carve the realities of a thriving Liberia tomorrow.