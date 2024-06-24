Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Police Orderly, Driver to Rivers' Traditional Ruler

The incident happened on Saturday, according to an official.

The Police in Rivers State have confirmed the abduction of a police orderly and driver of a popular traditional ruler in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that gunmen had invaded the residence of Cornwell Ihunwo, the paramount ruler of Rumu-Elechi, Nkpolu Orowurokwo around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

NAN also reports that the gunmen had invaded the place with the intention of abducting the traditional ruler, but could not find him.

The hoodlums then took the royal father's police orderly and driver at gunpoint to an undisclosed location.

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, said in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday that the command's tactical team has been deployed to rescue the victims.

"The Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Rilwan, has ordered the swift arrest of the perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

"The Octopus Strike Force unit has already commenced a full-scale investigation to ensure the victims regain their freedom unhurt," she stated.

Ms Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, said that the police commissioner had visited the scene of the abduction for an on-the-spot assessment.

The Chief Security Officer of Nkpolu Orowurokwo community, Godstime Ihunwo, told reporters that the traditional ruler was unharmed during the incident.

"At about 9 p.m. on Saturday, I received a call regarding HRM Ihunwo's abduction. I immediately rushed to his house on Eagle Island, where I met him.

"Chief Ihunwo told me that the gunmen had taken away his driver and police orderly," he said.

NAN gathered that Mr Ihunwo is the younger brother of Victor Ihunwo, a former Port Harcourt City Local Government Council chairperson.