Zimbabwe: Dark and Lovely Kits Recalled Due to Bacterial Infection Risk

The Consumer Protection Commission has recalled the Dark and Lovely 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo after it was discovered that it contains bacteria which may lead to scalp infections.

The shampoo is contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus kits (Regular and Super) as well as the Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kits.

The recalled kits produced in April 2023 by L'Oreal was distributed in South Africa and has been exported to Zimbabwe, Zambia, Namibia, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Morocco and Nigeria.

In a statement, the Consumer Protection Commission said the bacteria may lead to scalp infections, particularly in individuals with compromised immune systems.

The commission has called on everyone in possession of the shampoo to stop using it and return it to the point of sale for a refund.

"The Consumer Protection Commission is in receipt of a notice from the COMESA Competition Commission on the recall of 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo contained in the Dark and Lovely moisture plus kit (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit for containing bacteria that may lead to scalp infections in those with compromised immune systems by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa.

"The Commission is therefore urging members of the public in possession of the 50 ml single-use neutralizing shampoo contained in Dark and Lovely moisture plus kits (Regular and Super) and Dark and Lovely anti-breakage kit to immediately discontinue use of the product and return it to the point of sale for a full refund. The product has been recalled by the manufacturer, L'Oreal.

"This recall is being made in line with Section 15 (1) (e) read with sub-section 2 (b) of the Consumer Protection Act which requires the Commission to, "recall the goods for repair, replacement or refund if the goods are unsafe" and "carry out a recall programme on any terms required by the Commission," read the statement.