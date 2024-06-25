Zimbabwe: Consumer Council of Zimbabwe Recalls Dark and Lovely Shampoo Kits

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has issued a product recall on the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo included in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kits.

In a statement, CCZ director and chief executive Rosemary Mpofu said the decision to recall the product was made following a notification from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) regarding potential risks associated with using the shampoo.

"The statement notifies consumers and traders of the product recall and urges those who have purchased these products to return them to the purchase points for a full refund," said Mpofu.

"We advise any retailers that still have the same products in stock to stop selling them to unsuspecting consumers," she said.

Zimbabwe is one of the affected countries by the product recall, and consumers are advised to be on the lookout for and report any traders still selling the products.

"The product recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers," Mpofu added.

The CCZ is urging the public to heed the recall notice and return the affected Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kits containing the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo.