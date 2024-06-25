Zimbabwe: Consumer Council of Zimbabwe Recalls Dark and Lovely Shampoo Kits

25 June 2024
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has issued a product recall on the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo included in Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kits.

In a statement, CCZ director and chief executive Rosemary Mpofu said the decision to recall the product was made following a notification from the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) regarding potential risks associated with using the shampoo.

"The statement notifies consumers and traders of the product recall and urges those who have purchased these products to return them to the purchase points for a full refund," said Mpofu.

"We advise any retailers that still have the same products in stock to stop selling them to unsuspecting consumers," she said.

Zimbabwe is one of the affected countries by the product recall, and consumers are advised to be on the lookout for and report any traders still selling the products.

"The product recall is a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of consumers," Mpofu added.

The CCZ is urging the public to heed the recall notice and return the affected Dark and Lovely Moisture Plus kits containing the 50ml single-use neutralizing shampoo.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.