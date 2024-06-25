Nigeria: NAFDAC Issues Alert On Falsified Injection for Infection

NAFDAC noted that detecting and removing the product from circulation is essential to prevent harm to patients

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has issued an alert over a falsified batch of Giga-S injection identified in Aba, Abia State.

NAFDAC in a post on its X handle Monday, noted that the falsified product was purchased from a renowned store located at Araria Market in the South-eastern state.

According to the agency, the "Giga -S injection Ceftriaxone + Sulbactam Inj.1.5g IM/IV" is indicated for the treatment of severe infections because of susceptible organisms, including septicemia, pneumonia, and meningitis.

NAFDAC noted that it is essential to detect and remove the product, which may have been distributed to other parts of the country, from circulation to prevent harm to patients.

Call to action

To prevent potential patient harm, NAFDAC urged healthcare professionals, distributors, and the general public to be vigilant and take immediate action.

The agency said: "NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to always exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and administration or use of falsified or substandard medicinal products.

"All medical products must be obtained from authorized/licensed suppliers. The products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

"Members of the public in possession of the above product are advised to discontinue sale or use and submit stock to the nearest NAFDAC office."

The agency further advised on its website that no one should use the counterfeited product if in possession.

It said: "If you, or anyone you know, have used this product, or suffered any adverse reaction after use, you are advised to seek immediate medical advice from a qualified healthcare professional.

"Healthcare professionals and consumers are advised to report any suspicious substandard and falsified medicines to the nearest NAFDAC office."

Another counterfeit injection

NAFDAC in April raised an alarm, especially among healthcare professionals, about a suspected fake "Tandak injections" circulating nationwide.

The agency warns against using the counterfeit TANDAK injection 1.5g powder and water for injection, saying the counterfeit is currently being sold to the unsuspecting public.

According to NAFDAC, Tandak Injection, a co-formulation of Ceftriaxone 100 mg and Sulbactam 500 mg, is prescribed to treat various bacterial infections in the body, such as gonorrhea, syphilis, Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), meningitis, and nosocomial infections brought on by susceptible bacteria.

It disclosed that the product was discovered in Gombe and reported to the agency by "Marcson Healthcare Ltd. - the Marketing Authorisation Holder (MAH)."