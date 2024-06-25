Gambia: New NAWEC MD Says Power Cuts Will End in 2 Years

Galo Saidy, the managing director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), has expressed his vision for the institution, saying he wants it be one of the best utilities in the sub-region.

"My vision is that in two years, NAWEC will be one of the best utilities in the sub-region which is going to reach out to everybody," he said, adding that their expectation is that power cuts will end in two years time.

MD Saidy made these remarks at a press conference held on Friday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

Organised by the Ministry of Information, the press conference focused on latest government developments, initiatives and policies at various ministries and institutions.

The press conference was attended by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST) and the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

Director Saidy said that the effective service delivery of NAWEC will also reflect on the nation's economy.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by NAWEC regarding power cuts and water shortages, stating that their expectations as an institution is that in two-years time, the problems of frequent power cuts and water shortages will be 100% resolved.

Mr. Saidy relates the current challenges to the rapid development and urbanisation, saying it has created high demand for both electricity and water supply. He noted that NAWEC could do better in ensuring the sustainability of the nation's electricity and water supply to satisfy the nation, adding that there are projects put in place towards achieving that goal.

Minister Prof. Pierre Gomez of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), discussed the development projects of the University of The Gambia (UTG) which includes the Organisation of Southern Cooperation (OSC), Gambia Research and Education Network (GamREN) and the KOIKA Phase 2 project.

Prof. Gomez informed that MoHERST is expected to implement with KOICA Phase 2 of the TVET for Youth Empowerment Project.

He said that the Phase will not only build the Gambia TVET Empowerment Centre (GTEC) at the USET Brikama Campus, but also significantly impact the community

"It will also include the training of TVET teachers; and the assessment of graduates and TVET instructors. GTEC will be made available to the industry for equipment testing and quality control," he concluded.