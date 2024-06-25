The Rotary Club of Brusubi on Saturday 22 June 2024 inaugurated a new executive and inducted five new members into the club in a ceremony held at a local hotel in Kololi.

The club has a term limit of one year. Every 12 months a new executive is sworn in to steer the affairs of the humanitarian organization to ensure efficiency and effective implementation of projects.

The new executive includes Dr A. Benjamin Jayeola, President; Rotarian Jalamang Jobarteh, club secretary; Club Treasurer: Rotarian Joy Miracle Okwuedei, treasurer; PP Fatou Gassama, project chair; Rotarian Henriette Sonko, sergeant at Arms; Rotarian Remmy Akinwale, public relations; PP Omar Jallow, foundation chair; IPP Dominic Gomez, membership chair; Oba Abolade, assistant governor.

The new members inducted included Annemieke Dekonning, Muhammed Ali Jallow, Mam Kumba Sanneh, Fatmata B.T Kaleku and Ismaila Ceesay. They have all sworn to execute their functions and to contribute to societal development through the club.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbours, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe.

In his remarks, Dominic Gomez, the outgoing president, commended the Rotarians for giving him the opportunity to lead the club for one year.

"Serve as the 7th President of our dear club," he encouraged the president-elect, saying: "For me, it has been a great opportunity to learn practical leadership skills and collaboration. The core values of rotary are service, integrity, fellowship, leadership and diversity. All these have been well demonstrated in the 12 months I occupied this office."

Delving into the club's achievement over the past 12 months, Mr Gomez said Rotary Club of Brusubi, in partnership with Rotary Club of Edmon in Seattle in the USA and the MRC Holland Foundation, has provided two well-equipped science labs for Kaur Senior Secondary School and Gambia College - Basse Campus.

He said the lab at Kaur Senior Secondary School would cover schools in Central River Region south, while that of the Gambia College at Basse would cover schools in the Upper River Region to enhance learning of science in the rural regions.

"The project, which started five years ago, was successfully completed and delivered this year," he said. "It aims to give rural students the same opportunity enjoyed by their urban colleagues in the study of sciences and to also encourage girls to choose and study the sciences as well."

He continued: "From the latest data received from Kaur on the usage of the facilities, it is encouraging to note that over 7 senior schools have visited and performed science practicals in the two facilities. There was a significant improvement in the recent WASSCE result from schools around those regions."

In rotary clubs, he enlightens, members are encouraged to donate to the foundation to ensure smooth implementation of projects.

In this regard, the Rotary Club of Brusubi challenged themselves to mobilize $1,000 in 12 months, he said: "I am happy to report that the club has met this target by donating $1,005."

Mr Gomez thanked assistant governor Adelle Sock, Board members of the club, committee chairs and all Rotarians for supporting him in executing his functions in the past 12 months.

Rotarian Dr Ademola Benjamin Jayeola, the new President of Rotary Club of Brusubi for 2024-2025, said: "Rotary as a democratic international organization considers the virtue of togetherness."

He thanked all partners of the club for their collaboration and support, and commended outgoing president Gomez for "doing his best" over the past 12 months.

The new president said that with collaboration and hard work the new executive would attain "sustainable development" in the next 12 months.

Welcoming the inductees, Assistant Governor Adelle Sock assured that the new members would enjoy the humanitarian organization in its services to humanity.

She also urged them to contribute immensely to the development of the club by empowering it to provide the needed humanitarian services.

Mam Kumba Sanneh, a new member, expressed delight in joining Rotary Club of Brusubi. She says it is necessary for one to provide humanitarian services to the needy.

"I will contribute my quota to the club," she affirmed. "I am also calling on all to support the needy."

