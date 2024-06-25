Gambia: Police Investigate 'Mysterious Deaths' Allegedly Linked to 'Kush'

The Kotu Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German, following an incident at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Majula experienced severe reactions after consuming an alleged drug and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she subsequently died.

The police have arrested 23-year-old Titi Camara from Latrikunda German, who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

Similarly, Banjul Police are investigating the sudden death of 20-year-old Alhagie Darboe from Banjul. Reports suggest that Darboe consumed an alleged drug at a club, leading to his untimely death at Ndemban Clinic. Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of one Balanding, who is implicated in selling the drug to Darboe.

In a related incident, Barra Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Bubacarr Sarr from Barra, who allegedly consumed Kush, leading him to self-harm by cutting off his own tongue, resulting in his death at Essau District Hospital on the same day.

In light of these tragic events, the Office of the IGP and the entire police leadership earnestly request public support, particularly from parents and youth groups, in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. Strengthened cooperation and coordination between the police and the public are essential to restoring the safety and security we all yearn for.

Police arrest 19 after violent attack on Ngain Sanjal Police Station

In another development, Police arrested nineteen (19) individuals implicated in the vandalism of Ngain Sanjal Police Station and the assault on officers on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The conflict escalated when a group of villagers demanded the release of a suspect accused of the unusual crime of 'snatching manhood'. Upholding their duty to enforce the law, the police refused to release the suspect. In retaliation, the enraged crowd attacked the station, damaging property including a television set, its receiver, the station's diary, and other valuable items. The altercation resulted in serious injuries to the officers, who required immediate medical attention at Farafenni General Hospital.

The Gambia Police Force strongly condemns this unruly and violent behavior and urges the public to pursue justice lawfully. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the police are committed to charging and prosecuting those involved in the attack on the station.