Nigeria: Police Arrest Four Suspects in Murder of Retired Army General in Abuja

The police have arrested four suspects in the killing of a retired brigadier general, Uwem Udokwere, in his Abuja home on Saturday.

The Utako Police Division stated this in a report it issued on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how Mr Udokwere was murdered at his home, House, No 9 Sanga Street Sunshine Homes by Kabusa Junction Lokogoma, Abuja during a robbery attack.

The sudden death of the former army officer has left his wife and two children in grief and the whole community in panic.

On Sunday, the police operatives led by Victor Godfrey, a chief superintendent of police, commenced an investigation and subsequently apprehended the culprits after tracking the phone one of them mistakenly dropped while they were being chased the previous day.

The Chairman of the estate, Odulami Ayotunde, said the report was given to its residents on Monday.

"We went to the police station yesterday, and we were told that one of them dropped his phone and they tracked it and arrested him and others," he said.

The report listed those arrested as Ibrahim Rabiu 'm' 33 years old from Dala LGA Kano State and resident at Rasha Apo Roundabout; Nafiu Jamil 'm' 33 years old from Tofa LGA Kano, but resident at Apo Pantekar; Aliyu Abdullahi 'm' 47 yrs old from Shinkafi LGA of Zamfara State and resident at Apo Roundabout Abuja, and Mohammed Nuhu 'm' 28 yrs old from Kumbotso LGA Kano State, also resident at Apo Primary School.

FCT Police Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments as she did not respond to our call and text message to her.

The suspects have all confessed to the heinous crimes of murder and armed robbery of the late General. They stated that during the armed robbery incident, they murdered the Gen. to prevent him from harming them with his pistols he brought out to defend himself but couldn't effectively manipulated it.

They also confessed to have stolen Laptops, phones among other valuables from the deceased home. As fate would have, the knife in which they stabbed him to death was recovered.

The deceased black GSM phone 'Redmi' made was also recovered. Effort is on top gear to recover two pistols they confessed to have taken away from the General house.

Effort is on top gear to arrest the fleeing remaining suspects and recover the weapons. Investigation has commenced. Further developments will be communicated Sir.