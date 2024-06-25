Nigeria: Court to Hear Kwankwaso's Fundamental Rights Suit July 11 - EFCC

24 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Salim Umar Ibrahim

A Kano State High Court sitting at Audu Bako has fixed July 11, 2024 to begin hearing of the motion on notice on the fundamental rights of the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and seven others.

The applicants in the suit are the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Lady Folshade Aliu, Eng Buba Galadima and Kwankwaso.

The respondents in the suit are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

When the case come up before Justice Yusuf Ubale Muhammad on Monday, counsel to the applicant, Barrister Robert Hon told the court that they had served the respondents with the court processes on June 10th and by the fundamental rights rules, they are to file their processes within seven days.

On his part, the judge said the respondents should be given ample time to respond.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to 11th of July, 2024 for hearing of the substantive suit.

Daily Trust reports that the Court had issued an order restraining the EFCC from infringing, intimidating, arresting or harassing the applicants until the determination of the motion on notice.

