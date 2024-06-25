Nigeria: Cholera - Govt Asks Nigerians to Avoid Locally Prepared Kunu, Zobo

In light of the prevalence of Cholera, the Federal Government has asked Nigerians to avoid locally made drinks such as kunu, zobo and fura to prevent cholera disease.

Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Salako, gave the advice in a statement issued in Abuja, on Monday.

Salako asked Nigerians on preventive measures such as keeping their environment clean always and disposing of waste properly at designated places.

"Ensure the use of clean and safe water. Water from suspicious sources should be well boiled or treated by adding one pack of chlorine solution to 100 parts.

"Avoid locally prepared drinks like kunu, zobo, fura da nono, koko, fruit juice among others except it is certain that the preparation was done in a hygienic and safe manner.

"Wash hands regularly with soap under running water, especially after using the toilet, cleaning a child who has gone to the toilet, before preparing food, before and after eating, and after playing with animals, " he said.

He also called on States and Local Governments to increase environmental health surveillance in places where food and drinks are sold nationwide.

These places include markets, garages, schools, restaurants, stadia, religious and sporting event venues.

Salako noted that the measures would help avert the further spread and transmission of cholera and aid in the prevention and control of the disease.

He also urged all Commissioners for Environment and the Local Government Chairpersons to support environmental health officers to step up sanitation and hygiene activities through enhanced community-led total sanitation.

He said it is also to strengthen collaboration with the health authorities and other stakeholders in line with the one health approach of the federal government.