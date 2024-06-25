Nigeria: NAFDAC Intercepts Fake Antibiotic, Warns Public Against Product Use

The National Food Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC), has notified the public of the sale of a confirmed falsified OHEAL Ampicillin and Cloxacillin Capsule discovered and intercepted in Onitsha, Anambra State by its officers in collaboration with officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

NAFDAC, in a post on its official verified X (formerly Twitter) handle, said the genuine Ampicillin/Cloxacillin is an antibiotic used to treat bacterial infections of the lungs, throat, airway, and skin.

The agency said the antibiotics acts by inhibiting growth and thus killing the infection-causing bacteria.

"Though this falsified product was identified in Onitsha, it may likely have been distributed to other parts of the country through informal markets. Consequently, it is important to identify and remove it from circulation to prevent harm to patients," NAFDAC said.

Meanwhile, NAFDAC implores importers, distributors, retailers, and healthcare providers to always exercise caution and vigilance within the supply chain to avoid the importation, distribution, sale, and administration or use of falsified or substandard medicinal products.

Similarly, the agency urged that all medical products must be sourced from authorized and licensed suppliers, emphasizing that products' authenticity and physical condition should be carefully checked.

Members of the public in possession of the above product are thereby advised to discontinue sale or use of the drug and submit stock to NAFDAC.