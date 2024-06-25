Nigeria: Cubana Chief Priest Hails Davido for Not 'Discarding' Chioma

Celebrity bartender, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest has commended music star, Davido, for not "discarding" his fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

In a clip from Davido's recent visit to his house, the businessman and socialite stated that Davido has made Imo State proud by choosing to marry from there.

In the video, Cubana Chief Priest said, "Thank you for not discarding my sister. You are a good man. God will not stop blessing you."

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, Chief Priest wrote, "My in-law, Davido oga adiri gi na mma.

"You have made my Imo proud by not letting our daughter down.

"Imo and Osun have become one. Maka ogo mmadu bukwa nwanne ya. Ogechi kacha ma. The richest, thank you for stopping by. 'Chivido2024."

LEADERSHIP reports Davido shared stunning pre-wedding pictures with his fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

In an interview with Tattleroomng in May 2023, Davido disclosed that he had known Chioma for two decades and practically grew up with her.

News about their relationship came to light in 2015.

Nigerian celebrities and fans of Davido have dropped reactions, congratulatory messages, and prayers for the couple towards their wedding slated for June 24, 2024.