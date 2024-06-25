Nigeria: Plateau Govt Bans Blockage of Access Roads to Worship Centers

The Plateau State Government has ordered ban on blockage of access roads to worship centres in Jos, the state capital.

The directive was contained in a letter addressed to the chairmen of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jamatul Nasril Islam (JNI) by the General Manager, Jos Metropolitan Development Board (JMDB), Mr. Hart Bankat; a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent in Jos.

The letter reads in part, "Following the Executive Order 003 of the Governor of Plateau State, Bar Caleb Mutfwang, signed on the 1st of March 2024 for the control of Building/Vehicular traffic, I convey the ban of blockage of access roads and advise that all worship centers should provide appropriate parking spaces off the main roads during worship for their members.

"All Worship centers should provide building approvals issued by the JMDB to avoid penalties."

Government also appealed to spiritual leaders to advise their members to be law abiding citizens and encourage them to comply with the laws.