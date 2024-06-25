Nigeria: 'Stop Using My Name for Politics', Okonjo-Iweala Disowns Comment On Nigeria's Debt Profile

The director-general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has raised the alarm over a plot to use her name to fight political battles in Nigeria.

Nkonjo-Iweala was reacting to a fake Facebook post credited to her as lamenting over a purported debt profile of Nigeria accumulated within two months under the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The fake post credited to the former Minister of Finance reads: "Nigeria debt for the first time in history has risen to 24 trillion in just 2 months even after removing subsidy is something unbelievable. I call several time to help and advise but the current administration and cabals refuse to let me come in. How can you remove fuel subsidy with a debt of 24 trillion in 2 months."

But, reacting to the post on her X handle on Monday, the WTO boss cautioned those behind the act to desist from misusing her name for their political ends.

Okonjo-Iweala wrote: "THIS IS IMPORTANT - It appears that there are people in Nigeria trying to use my name and image on social media to fight battles on different sides of the political divide, putting words in my mouth that I never said.

"Therefore, I want to alert everyone that the message below is FAKE. This is a stern warning to all those trying to misuse my name for their political ends that I will continue to rebut any attempts to use my name and image falsely!"