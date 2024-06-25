Ghana: Kumasi - New Terminal Building At Prempeh I International Airport to Be Operational From July

Authorities also say there will be three live flights from the new terminal building from June 28 to 30 as part of the operationalization process

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) says the new terminal building at the Prempeh I International Airport, (formally the Kumasi Airport) will be operational from July 1, 2024.

Ahead of the July 1 commencement, the GACL says it will conduct a series of subsystem simulations followed by two (2) full-scale integrated simulations of all processes and systems in the new terminal building from 25th June 2024 to 30th June 2024.

"Ghana Airports Company Limited has subsequently advised Africa World Airlines and Passion Air to inform passengers who are scheduled to travel on the selected dates to be mindful of this arrangement," a statement said.

The international airport launched last month, has the capacity to accommodate over 800,000 passengers annually, and process 200 passengers per hour, the Airports Company said.

"The features of the new Terminal building include 2 passenger boarding bridges, a Presidential lounge, and three(3) other lounges; four (4) Boarding Gates; four (4) Self-Service Check-in Kiosks; nine (9) Check-in Desks; sixteen (16) Immigration booths, Airline and Staff offices, large Commercial Retail area, Currency Declaration office, Forex Bureau, visa-on-arrival facility, automated car park, Multipurpose Faith room, dedicated area for unaccompanied minor, modern Baggage Handling Systems and a Medical Facility among others."