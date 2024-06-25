Paul Kagame, the Chairman and flagbearer of RPF-Inkotanyi and allied parties, on Monday, June 24, wished his two challengers in the July presidential elections well, saying that the work results shall tell the difference, even after elections.

Kagame was speaking to thousands of RPF supporters from Muhanga, Ruhango, and Kamonyi districts who gathered in Shyogwe sector, Muhanga District, on the third day of the campaign trail. He is set to travel to a total 19 campaign sites countrywide where he will meet face-to-face with the population.

WATCH: RPF-Inkotanyi presidential candidate #Kagame salutes the residents of Muhanga, Kamonyi and Ruhango districts for turning up in big numbers at today's campaign rally in Shyogwe, Muhanga. : @DavisHigiro /TNT pic.twitter.com/nnTORs6S7T-- The New Times (Rwanda) (@NewTimesRwanda) June 24, 2024

Kagame is the presidential candidate of an RPF-led coalition of eight parties in the presidential and parliamentary elections set for July 14-15. He is competing with former lawmaker Frank Habineza of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

Pie Nzeyimana, the Chairman of UDPR and representative of the allied political parties, went through some of the achievements of Kagame and RPF - in rebuilding the country - that pushed them to ally with the party during this campaign.

"We extend our committed support in this campaign based on what has been achieved and we will continue to support the development agenda for our country as it has always been," he said.

Kagame thanked area residents for their big turnaround which, according to him, demonstrates that they are ready to make the "right choice" come July 15. He noted that RPF had the task to change Rwanda's history and allow people to become true Rwandans worthy of the country. Although they are not yet where they want to be, he said, the pace is right on track.

"I am addressing this to all Rwandans, not only RPF members but also those who are not allies with RPF; we wish the best for them in the development of our country, the difference will be in actions and deeds that benefit everyone."

"Building Rwanda as a big family"

Kagame said that the choice people will be making revolves around the continuation of the path already set, but with more speed in the pace at which things are done.

"We are building Rwanda as a big family. Although it is said to be a small country, geographically, it is not small for its people as per RPF politics."

He recalled a time in the past when exiled Rwandans were told that the country was too full for them to come and live in, adding that RPF changed that with its good politics.

"It is possible for as many Rwandans to live in this country but it requires working hard in all aspects including education, health, cross border trade, and good bilateral relations with others, among others."

He said that making manifesto promises to the people is easy because he trusts their collaboration when it comes to implementation. He told the youth that RPF has a well-built foundation on which they will build and achieve far more than what the ancestors have achieved.

Under its manifesto for the next five years (2024-2029), RPF seeks to increase agricultural and livestock productivity by 8 percent annually, manufacturing productivity by 13 percent annually, and create 250,000 new jobs annually.

It will construct and rehabilitate 1, 091-kilometer roads and 1,626-kilometer feeder roads, build three ports on Lake Kivu in Rusizi, Karongi, and Rutsiro districts, and advance technology adoption, especially enhancing the use of Artificial Intelligence, among others.

The ruling party also aims to continue positioning Rwanda as an investment destination and financial hub, increase tourism revenue to $1.1 billion in 2029 from $620 million in 2024, spur mineral revenue growth to $1.8 billion in 2029 from $1.1 billion in 2023, as well as improve green financing.

Earlier in the day, while campaigning in Ngororero District, Kagame said that once elected, the party seeks to further establish the mindset of self-reliance in the country's development journey.