Nigeria: How to Halt Exodus of Multinationals - Peter Obi

24 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Mr Peter Obi, Labour Party's Presidential Candidates in the 2023 General Elections, on Monday, suggested ways Nigeria could tackle the exodus of multinational companies.

The former governor of Anambra State made the suggestions on his X handle.

According to Obi, the exodus of multinational companies from Nigeria has cost the nation N95 trillion in the past five years.

Obi said that tackling the issue would require creating a business-friendly environment that would boost investment, innovation and growth.

"This includes prioritising security, stabilising our policies and reducing energy costs.

"We must also cultivate a culture of transparency, accountability and good governance.

"We can build an economy that benefits all Nigerians. Let us unite to transform Nigeria into a nation conducive for business and attractive to investment.

"Together, we can make Nigeria a beacon of hope and progress in Africa and the entire world," he said. (NAN)

