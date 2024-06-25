Ghana: HIV Prevalence - Lack of Disclosure Among Couples Is a Key Factor

The Ghana AIDS Commission 2023 data also stated that Ghana had an estimated 334,095 HIV cases, comprising 115,891 male and 218,204 female patients.

The Ghana AIDS Commission has revealed that non-disclosure of HIV status among couples is a significant factor driving the country's increasing HIV infection rates.

According to the Director General of the AIDS Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, the failure of couples to disclose their HIV status and the discontinuation of treatment by some HIV-positive individuals are key factors contributing to the rising HIV infection rates.

"The fear of the husband or wife deserting them leads some not to disclose their status. Some are afraid their spouse may discover they are taking daily medication, leading them to hide or discontinue their medicines," Dr. Atuahene said.

He also added that women are at a higher risk of contracting HIV than men and further advised women to take proactive steps to protect themselves from infection.

"Women must be aware that they are more vulnerable and therefore they should protect themselves. The transmission rate from woman to man is just about 2% whereas it is more than 12% for a man. That is why women should not gamble with their health and their lives especially when you might have an untreated sexually transmitted disease that can also heighten the chance of you getting HIV," he added.