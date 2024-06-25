Nigeria: Amusan Anchors Nigeria to Relay Gold At African Championships

Nigeria currently boasts four gold medals at the Championships

Nigeria's women's 4x100m relay team secured a dominant gold medal at the ongoing African Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon, on Monday.

Tobi Amusan, the current world record holder in the 100m hurdles, anchored the team to victory with a flawless final leg clocking a time of 42.76s.

The Nigerian ladies beat Team Liberia and Ghana to the title.

Justina Eyakpobeyan, Tima Godbless, Olayinka Olajide, and Amusan executed a seamless baton exchange, solidifying their position atop the podium.

This win marks Nigeria's third consecutive gold medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the African Championships, extending their undefeated streak since 2018.

Interestingly, Amusan has been a constant presence on all three winning teams, showcasing her exceptional sprinting ability even beyond her hurdling expertise.

Nigeria currently boasts four gold medals at the Championships.

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi ignited the team's success with his victory in the men's Shot Put.

The women's Discus event saw a Nigerian sweep, with Ashley Anumba claiming the top honour.

On Sunday, Ese Brume solidified her dominance in the Women's Long Jump, securing her fourth consecutive gold medal at the African Championships.

Silver lining

While the women secured gold, the men's 4x100m relay team settled for a respectable silver medal in their race on Monday.

The quartet of Kanyinsola Ajayi, Usheoritse Itsekiri, Alaba Akintola, and Godson Brume delivered a strong performance but ultimately finished behind Ghana, who clinched gold with a time of 38.46 seconds.

This victory comes just weeks after Nigeria triumphed over Ghana in the same event at the African Games.

This edition of the African Championships serves as a crucial preparation stage for these athletes as they gear up for the upcoming Paris Olympics, which kicks off in July 2024.