Nigeria: Para-Athletes Stage Protest in Ilorin, Lock Out Stadium Workers

Kwara Special athletes yesterday in Ilorin protested alleged neglect of their welfare by the State Sports Commission.

The athletes barricaded the stadium entrances to get the government's attention regarding their needs. They accused the commission's chairman of depriving them of their rights. The protest lasted over five hours and affected stadium workers, students, and other athletes trying to access the facility. Speaking during the protest, one of the representatives of the athletes, Felix Oyadiran, appealed to the state government to do something about their plight.

According to him, "Most athletes have left the state because of the policies of Bola Magaji administration which is frustrating everybody. Our welfare is not being taken care of saying our award or reward is nothing but a privilege," he said.

Also, one of the affected female athletes who didn't mention her name, told our correspondent that "they locked the stadium gate because they have been denied their due rights and remuneration by the chairman.

"All the money that is supposed to be given to us when we attend tournaments and sporting events, we don't get it. He (Mogaji) will say the government didn't promise us award," she said.

However, the commission's chairman, Bola Mogaji, denied the allegations, saying all their allowances have been given to them as at when due.

Mogaji, who said he was surprised by their actions, further explained that the commission has employed about six of them while several others have been giving stipends pending the government's decision on the matter.