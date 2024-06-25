Liberia: Boakai Walks the Talk

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai is not only talking the talk but is equally walking the talk as he finally complied with law to publish his assets almost four months after he declared with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC).

Following weeks of public concerns, criticism and mounting, President Boakai at the weekend took the most honorable and adoring action of publishing his assets in concert with law, bringing to close a long running chapter of whether he was a man of his words.

Social media has since been awash with the copies of the President's published assets which largely revealed that he has small something to his credit, including cash and properties value, while he is being hailed for leading by example so that his lieutenants follow his footsteps to declare and publish their assets for the sake of transparency and accountability, two important elements of good governance.

On Friday, the Executive Mansion announced that the President had made public his assets declaration "as part of his unwavering stand for transparency and aversion to corruption and graft."

The statement quoted President Boakai as indicating that his action is in fulfilment of his commitment to upholding the Constitution and laws of Liberia, in addition to his dedication to fostering a culture of accountability, integrity, and good governance.

The President is said to have expressed his belief that by making his assets declaration publicly available, he is setting a compelling example for public officials and citizens alike, emphasizing the importance of accountability and ethical leadership.

"This move underscores his vision for a Liberia where honesty and integrity form the bedrock of governance and where the principles of fairness and justice guide the nation's progress," the Executive Mansion statement furthered.

The Liberian leader asserted that his decision to disclose his assets is a clear demonstration of his belief in leading by example and his determination to create a government that operates with the highest standards of integrity.

"Transparency not only strengthens public trust but also underscores unyielding dedication to rooting out corruption and fostering a climate of openness and accountability", the Liberian Chief Executive is quoted as declaring.

The President used the time to reiterate the hope that in continuing to champion transparency and ethical conduct, his actions will serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration for all Liberians, signaling an era of responsible and conscientious leadership that is committed in the nation.

It can be recalled that the President declared his assets in the first few weeks following his inauguration.

