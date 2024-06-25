Ghana: Vulnerable, Critically Weakened NABCo Trainees Are Struggling - Bawumia Told to Honor His Word

The Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), a program initiated by the Government of Ghana in 2018 aimed to provide temporary employment and skills training to unemployed graduates from tertiary institutions in Ghana.

The Coalition of NABCo (National Builders Corp) Trainees has appealed to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to honour his promise and facilitate the payment of their outstanding 9-month allowance.

In a statement released on June 23, 2024, the Coalition noted that over three weeks have passed since Dr. Bawumia's promise to clear the outstanding allowances, yet payment remains outstanding.

"On June 2, 2024, the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, made a significant promise to vulnerable former NABCO Trainees during his campaign tour in the Volta Region, committing to pay the Trainees' 9-month arrears. However, weeks have passed without action, and silence has followed," a portion of the statement read.

The statement further noted that the unfulfilled promise has left vulnerable trainees in a desperate situation, and they are now appealing to the Vice President to keep his word.

HIS EXCELLENCY THE VICE PRESIDENT DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMlA'S PROMISE TO NABCO TRAINEES: A REMINDER AND A CALL TO ACTION

However, weeks have passed without action, and silence has followed. As a result, vulnerable Trainees in a critically weakened condition are demanding the fulfilment of the Vice President's promise.

Frankly, Mr. Vice President, NABCO Trainees have been waiting patiently for their hard-earned arrears for too long, only to be met with silence and disregard from your office that unveiled the scheme. The broken promises and neglect are staggering, and we will no longer remain silent on this matter.

Your Excellency, we remind you that NABCO Trainees are struggling in this difficult economic climate, which your administration is responsible for managing. NABCO Trainees, once filled with hope and enthusiasm, now face a harsh reality. Unpaid arrears and the unfulfilled promise to mechanize the scheme have left us struggling to survive in the grim economic outlook under your leadership.

Mr. Vice President and flagbearer, we urge you to honour your promise and release our outstanding arrears without further delay. We demand the immediate payment of our outstanding arrears. Your negligence is a slap in the face to our dedication and hard work. It is time for action, not just words. Pay us what you owe as promised.

Thank you.

Signed

Nana Tekyi Eric National Public Relations Officer, Coalition of NABCO Trainees

CC; All Media Houses