Nigeria: Plateau - Langtang-Shendam Bridge Collapses After Heavy Downpour

A bridge in Tukung village, Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State collapsed on Monday morning following a heavy rainfall in the area.

The bridge connects Langtang and Shendam local government areas, a major road leading to Lafiya in Nasarawa State.

The incident has disrupted smooth transportation, forcing residents to take longer alternative routes, a situation that is causing inconvenience and additional financial burdens.

Confirming the incident, a resident of the community, Mr Caleb Cletus, called on the state government to come to their aid.

Shehu Muhammad from Yelwa community said the situation was worrisome, especially considering the significance of the bridge to the economic activities in the area, adding that many travellers have been stranded.