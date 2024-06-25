Nigeria: Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Judge, Wife in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents have abducted Justice Haruna Mshelia, a High Court judge, alongside his wife, driver and orderly.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Monday afternoon along the Buratai-Buni-gari road as Justice Mshelia was returning to Maiduguri, where he serves at the Borno State High Court.

Sources reveal that the judge's vehicle was intercepted by armed men who emerged from the bush, and then barricaded the road.

One of the sources said despite an attempt to manoeuvre and escape, the vehicle was stopped by another group of insurgents. "The abductees were subsequently taken into the Sambisa Forest," he said.

This road is currently the only link between the southern part of Borno and other parts of the state.

Such incidents are unfortunately common in the area, with the most recent attack before this involving a Boko Haram ambush on military vehicles, resulting in the death of a lieutenant and injuries to other soldiers. The Borno State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Justice Haruna Mshelia, his wife, orderly and driver.

The police spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso, stated that they received a report from Sani Audu through the Divisional Officer of Biu about the abduction which occurred on June 21, 2024, at about 9am along Biu-Maiduguri Road, specifically at Jiba town.

He said despite no contact with the terrorists yet, the police are implementing all necessary security measures to ensure the successful rescue of the kidnapped individuals.