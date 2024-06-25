Nigeria: Shoprite to Close Abuja Branch June 30

Shoprite Mall has announced its intention to cease operation in one of its Abuja branches, Novare Central Mall in Wuse Zone 5 from June 30, 2024.

This was contained in a circular signed by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Folakemi Fadahunsi, on behalf of the retail supermarket and obtained by our correspondent on Monday.

A staff at the store who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the report, saying "Yes, it is true, we just heard it here too."

The popular mall attributed its decision to a thorough evaluation of the store's financial situation and the current business climate.

It additionally notified vendors that their services would no longer be needed at the store.

The circular further clarify that the company would be reviewing its accounting records in the next 60 days to settle outstanding balances.