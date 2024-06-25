Liberia: Over 11,500 Residents Benefit From Sanitation Facilities in Bong

Over 11,500 schoolchildren in Bong County have benefited from modern sanitation facilities and hand pumps.

The project was commissioned over the weekend in Bong County, with funding from the Government and People of the Republic of Japan. It is implemented by the Sustainable Urban and Rural Integrated Development Organization (SURIDO).

The project aims to provide modern sanitation facilities at three targeted academic institutions in Jorquelleh District, Bong County.

The three beneficiary schools include Kerkula Farm Public School, Gbelekpala Public School, and the St. Matthew Academy in Gbarnga City, Bong County.

With the construction and subsequent dedication of the facilities, over 550 direct beneficiaries, mainly pupils/students at the three schools, will have access to better water and a hygienic environment provided by Japan's government and the people.

The projects, including the construction of Hand Pumps, will benefit more than 11,500 inhabitants of the surrounding communities, as the pumps will be opened to the public after school hours.

Speaking at the St. Matthew Academy in Gbarnga City, Bong County, the Japanese Ambassador to Liberia, Mochizuki Hisanobu, who is based in Accra, Ghana, expressed excitement and appreciation over the construction and dedication of the modern sanitation facilities.

He said that the bilateral relationship between the governments and the People of the Republic of Japan and Liberia is yielding significant benefits for ordinary citizens, especially school-going kids in Liberia.

Amb. Hisanobu noted that the completion of the projects implemented by SURIDO attests to the shared determination to address the pressing issues that students of the three schools have been experiencing over the years.

He pointed out that the facilities will promote good health and hygiene and create a conducive learning environment that will ensure that all children, regardless of gender, will attend school regularly and comfortably.

According to him, the project's funding is in line with the objectives of the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Project (GGHSP), which is intended to address basic human needs at the grassroots level, such as health, education, and water supply.

He noted that the GGHSP has led to many impactful interventions in communities in Liberia and Africa in general, as these interventions have been carried out through local public authorities and local NGOs such as SURIDO.

Speaking earlier, SURIDO Executive Director SURIDO Mr. Paul Jaiblai described the commissioning of the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) facilities at the three schools as another historic moment for the organization and its partners.

He praised the Embassy of Japan for always believing in SURIDO's ability to implement projects on its behalf among the numerous organizations operating in the Country.

"I am very happy today because this is not the first time SURIDO is implementing projects on behalf of the people of Japan here in Liberia.

"In 2019, we received our first grant from the Japanese Embassy to implement similar projects for four schools in Suakoko District, and I am pleased to report that through the construction of those WASH facilitates in those schools," he said.

He noted that girls' enrolments have increased and they just want to tell the government and people of Japan thank you for all they continue to do for the people in Liberia.

At the same time, Mr. Jaiblai stressed the sustainability aspect of the facilities while admonishing the administrations and students of the beneficiary institutions to ensure that the facilities are properly managed to meet their desired objectives.

"The duration of the project is up to ten years, so we will continue to make follow-ups to ensure that the facilities are well taken care of because the monies being used to build these facilities for our people come from taxes being paid by the citizens of Japan," Mr. Jaiblai assured.

In separate remarks, representatives of the local leadership appreciated the tremendous assistance from the Japanese government to the government and the people of Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They particularly appreciated its intervention in developing roads and infrastructure in targeted communities and counties in Liberia.

Representing the local administration were Bong County Development Superintendent Mr. Selekee Kromah, the District Education Officer, (DEO) Josiah Massaquoi, and the Ministry of Public Works' WASH Coordinator in Bong County, Flomo Y. Zayzay.

The Bong County local officials also admonished the administrations of the three beneficiary schools to ensure that the sanitation facilities being constructed on the campuses of the three schools are properly maintained and sustained to enhance the learning capacity of the students, especially adolescent girls.

The commissioning ceremony brought together students and members of the teaching staff of the three institutions, as well as community dwellers, who expressed delight over the timely implementation of such needed facilities.