Liberia: Finance Official Challenges Public Servants to Embrace Fear

Deputy Finance Minister for Budget and Development Planning, Mrs. Tanneh G. Brunson, has challenged public servants here to embrace fears and take on a new role.

While being given Liberia's "Best Public Servant" award for 2024 on Monday, June 24, Madam Brunson admonished public servants to be strong and supreme in their communication as they take on chances of venturing into new roles.

She cautioned public servants to rely on their ability while exploring new things, suggesting that this is key to their growth.

She also shared her experience as a Public Servant and how she navigated her way from a junior budget analyst to a Deputy Minister for Budget and Planning at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP).

She reflected on her journey as a cadet, an opportunity for many youths in those days to venture into the larger society.

"I started way down the line, cadet. Plenty of you don't know what cadet is, but back in the day, it was an opportunity for people to get their foot into the cue of governance," she explained.

"So when I was at the University of Liberia I had the opportunity to enroll in the cadet program by the late Frank Tweh, and when I graduated from the University. I became a Junior Budget Analyst at the Ministry of Finance," Minister Bruson, recalled.

Delivering the keynote address at the occasion, Senate- Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence said the essence of public service lies in its ability to respond to the needs of the people.

She noted that it is intended to ensure that every citizen and resident can rely on effective and efficient services that enhance their quality of life.

Pro-Tempore Lawrence acknowledged that public services remain the backbone of the nation's progress, despite the numerous challenges the country faces, ranging from infrastructure, limited resources, and inadequate complex landscape, among others which often hinder public servants from navigating their ability to perform optimally.

"One of the primary challenges we face is the persistent issue of limited resources. Our public institutions frequently operate under financial constraints that restrict their capacity to deliver essential services," said Madam Lawrence.

This lack of funding affects everything from healthcare and education to transportation and security, making it difficult for public servants to meet the growing demands of the population, she added.

The Grand Bassa County Senator highlighted the need to address these challenges, which she described as crucial to enhancing the efficiency of public services in this county.

"I stand here today to pledge that the administration will endeavor to change this narrative," she vowed.

Also Speaking briefly, House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa described public servants as the bedrock of Liberia's governance system.

He commended them for the role they play in the society. The observance of World Public Service Day aims to honor the value and virtue of community public service.

It emphasizes the role of public service in the development process, recognizes the efforts of public servants, and inspires youth to pursue careers in the public sector.

This year's World Public Service Day Celebration is being held under the National Theme: Championing Resilience in the Public Service through Innovation and Nationalism, while the Global theme is "Fostering Innovation amid Global Challenges: a Public Sector Perspective."

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, by proclamation, declared Monday, June 24, 2024, as the National Public Service Day.

The Civil Service Agency (CSA) also named him the longest public servant for his role in government and service to the nation over the years.