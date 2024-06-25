Nigeria: Courts Hear EFCC, Kwankwaso, Emirate Tussle Suits July 2, 11

A Kano State High Court sitting at court two, Audu Bako Secretariat, has fixed July 11, 2024, as the hearing date for the motion on notice on the fundamental rights of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), and seven others.

The trial judge, Justice Yusuf Ubale, yesterday adjourned the sitting after listening to the applicant's counsel, Barrister Robert Hon, submission on the matter.

In a similar development, the Kano High Court, headed by Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, has fixed 2nd July 2024 for the hearing of all pending applications by counsel for both parties in the ongoing case instituted by the Kano State Attorney General, Kano State House of Assembly, and the speaker of the Assembly.

Barr. Hon told the court that they served the respondents with the court processes on June 10th, and by the fundamental rights rules, they were to file their processes within seven days, but they failed and were not in court, nor did they send any correspondence.

The applicants in the suit are the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr Ajuji Ahmed, Dipo Olayanku, Ahmed Balewa, Chief Clement Anele, Lady Folshade Aliu, Eng Buba Galadima and Sen Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. In contrast, the respondents in the suit are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The judge, however, said the respondents should be given ample time and 30 days to respond after the date the summons was served since they were served at the headquarters in Abuja.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to 11th July 2024 for the hearing of the substantive suit on notice.

The court had issued an interim injunction restraining the EFCC or its agents from arresting, infringing, intimidating, or harassing the applicants until the motion on notice was determined.

At the resumed hearing of the motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction on Monday, counsel to Alhaji Aminu Ado, Barrister Ibrahim Mukhtar, filed counter affidavits with three processes - challenging the competency of the court to hear and determine the suit, a motion seeking to set aside the earlier ex-parte order and a counter affidavit challenging the court's decision to restrain the defendants from parading themselves as emirs of the five emirates (Kano, Bichi, Rano, Gaya, and Karaye).

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu ordered that all defendants be served with a hearing notice and fixed July 2 for the hearing.

The defendants in the case are Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Alhaji Nasiru Bayero, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa, Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya, the inspector general of police, the director of the Department of State Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and the Nigerian Army.