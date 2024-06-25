Nigeria: Troops Arrest Suspected Gunrunners, Recover Arms in Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have arrested suspected notorious gunrunners, bandits, arms couriers and recovered arms as well as ammunition in several intelligence-driven operations carried out in Plateau and Kaduna states.

OPSH in a statement issued in Jos by the media information officer Major Samson Zhakom said troops conducted operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in suspected bandits' hideout at Pandam forest in Qua'anpan local government area of Plateau State.

According to the statement, during the operation, troops recovered three AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition.

Similarly, in a combined operation with a sister security agency, troops also tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The statement further said the suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State.

OPSH further stressed that information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State, while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State.

The statement reads in part, "Troops proceeded for a search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms."

OPSH also appreciated the general public for furnishing security agencies with credible information, leading to a massive recovery. It urged the populace to continue cooperating with security agencies in ensuring a crime-free environment.