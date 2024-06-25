Nigeria: Kano Govt Sanctions Magistrate, Registrar Over Misconduct

Kano State Judicial Service Commission has recalled three magistrates from the bench and deferred the promotion of a court registrar over misconduct and judicial recklessness.

The magistrates are Chief Magistrate Talatu Makama (Magistrate Court No 29), Senior Magistrate Rabi Abdulkadir (magistrate Court No 48), Chief Magistrate Tijjani Saleh Minjibir (Magistrate Court 60), and Senior Registrar Abdu Nasir of Appeal section, High Court Kano.

The spokesperson of the Kano State judiciary, Baba Jibo, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, said the disciplinary actions were taken at its 72nd/73rd meeting held on June 11th and 20th, 2024, respectively.

According to the statement, sequel to the findings of the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC) in respect to three petitions filed and investigated against Chief Magistrate Talatu Makama, the commission has adopted the committee's recommendations after a thorough investigation on her making an order to a bank to transfer money in the petitioner's account already frozen, into her account which she admitted in her response, stating further that her action amount to gross- misconduct.

Jibo also added that the chief magistrate was found to be handling matters with judicial bias. She was found receiving cases and making orders to the police even before the cases were directed to her, a conduct described by the commission as despicable. Therefore, she was recalled from the bench and relieved of all judicial duties effective immediately.

"Following the review of the circumstance surrounding the handling of the case between Commissioner of Police Vs Abubakar Salisu, by senior magistrate Rabi Abdulkadir of Court No. 48, the Commission found the actions of the senior magistrate to amount to Judicial recklessness and therefore the Commission has resolved to recall the Magistrate and relieved her from judicial duties for one calendar year. She has been instructed to cease all duties at Magistrate Court No. 48.

"The JSC also considered the investigation report on the alleged misconduct of Senior Registrar Abdu Nasir of the Appeals Department of the High Court.

"The report confirmed that Mr. Nasir received payments of fees meant for court records into his account, which constitutes serious misconduct.

"Consequently, the commission issued a solid warning to Abdu Nasir and deferred his promotion for one year.

The commission also deliberated on petitions received in its 73rd meeting, viewed the chief magistrate's actions as serious misconduct and judicial recklessness, and unanimously decided to recall Tijjani Saleh Minjibir from judicial duties for a period of one year, effective immediately.

"He is to cease all judicial activities and report to the High Court headquarters for posting."

The statement, however, noted that the commission will continue to apply the appropriate sanctions against any erring staff, particularly those saddled with judicial responsibilities, to safeguard the integrity and accountability of the judicial system and maintain the public's confidence.