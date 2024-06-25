Nigeria: Plateau Group Urges Residents to Heed Order Against Blockage of Roads

24 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Residents of Plateau State have been called upon to uphold the brotherhood spirit among residents by adhering to the ban on the blockage of roads during religious activities as recently promulgated by the state government vide Executive Order 003.

A socio-political group, Plateau Patriotic Front while commending the state government on the promulgation of the Executive Order said that it would go a long way in showcasing Jos, the capital city as a decent place to live and also as a place of law and order.

The Plateau Patriotic Front in the statement issued by its chairman, Mani Imman also enjoined the citizenry not to give in to religious zealots as the Executive Order was directed to all religious organisations.

Besides, the group affirmed that the implementation of the order will also allow free movement of vehicles on the highways especially given the innovations in the transport system as conceived by the Barrister Caleb Muftwang administration.

The Chairman of Plateau Patriotic Front, Mani Imman while commending the steps taken so far to sanitize the Jos-Bukuru Metropolis urged support for the efforts of the government to lift Jos Capital City and the rest of the state into its deserved place in the comity of developed cities.

He said, "We commend the government's efforts in bringing sanity to the environment. We appeal that citizens support the efforts and not see them as targeting any group or person.

"We ask that citizens refrain from antagonizing the government especially when policies and efforts are geared at development and the common good.

"We commend the resolve of Governor Caleb Mutfwang in giving Plateau State a face-lift and call on everyone to offer the needed support for the Governor to develop the State."

