Nigeria: FAAN Unveils Armed Security Unit At Lagos Airport

The minister said the AVSEC inauguration is different from other practical steps being taken to address begging and extortion across airports in Nigeria.

The Federal Aviation Authority of Nigeria(FAAN) has inaugurated an armed Aviation Security (AVSEC) Unit at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos amidst ongoing efforts to address touting and other illegal activities around airports in the country.

This was disclosed by Nigeria's Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, in a statement posted on his X official page on Monday.

"As part of the steps we earlier promised Nigerians to take to curb the menace of touting and other illegal activities around our airports, earlier today, the Managing Director of FAAN, on my behalf, unveiled the armed Aviation Security (AVSEC) unit at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos," Mr Keyamo wrote.

The minister explained that the initiative will be replicated at other international airports in the country, adding that the security officials have the mandate to arrest and prosecute touts and other suspected criminals around airports in the country.

This, he said, is different from the other inter-ministerial efforts that are still ongoing to deal specifically with the issue of agencies of government within the airports that are involved in extortion, bribery and begging.

The inauguration of AVSEC came about 24 hours after Mr Keyamo announced Sunday that his ministry and other relevant agencies would soon unveil practical steps being taken to address "begging and extortion" across airports in Nigeria.

Concerns

A common sight at the arrival and departure lounges of major airports in Nigeria are government officials (Customs, Immigration, NDLEA, etc) seeking kickbacks from departing or arriving passengers.

In other places, the premises of major airports in the country are occupied by unauthorised traders -- from those selling 'Kilishi' (dried beef ) to several others hawking items such as padlocks and related items.

While these activities and the continuous alleged unprofessional actions from some government officials stationed at the airports continue to raise safety concerns, many Nigerians believe that the airport environment will be safer for travellers if these issues are properly addressed.

Meanwhile, a PREMIUM TIMES investigation in 2018 also revealed how poor airport facilities are fueling touting, hawking and other illicit activities across major airports in the country, thus posing safety concerns.