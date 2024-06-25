Nigeria: Napoli to Lower Osimhen's Asking Price

25 June 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

Napoli have lowering their asking price for Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian striker has been looking for a way out this summer and the Serie A side had placed a massive €150 million (£126.8m/$160.9m) price tag on him. However, as per Calciomercato, Napoli have now slashed their asking price down to €100 million (£84.5m/$107.2m) amid a lack of interest.

A number of teams have shown an interest in signing Osimhen this season including Paris-Saint Germain and Chelsea. However, every club has been put off by Napoli's asking price and now they could potentially show some interest in the Nigerian following his price drop.

