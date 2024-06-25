Nigeria: Kano Pillars Embark On 2-Week Break

Kano Pillars have embarked on a two-week break following the completion of the 2023-24 Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, season.

The Sai Masu Gida defeated Lobi Stars 3-2 in their final match of the NPFL season on Sunday.

Kano Pillars made the announcement in a press release on Monday.

The chairman of the club, Alhaji Babangida Umar Little, expressed appreciation for the performance of the team.

Little said that the break which commences on Monday June 23rd will avail the players time to rest and prepare for the new season.

He added that only the retained players will be welcomed back into the team.

Kano Pillars finished the season in 11th position with 52 points from 38 matches.