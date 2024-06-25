Nigeria: Gov Eno Splashes N1.4bn As Bonus for Civil Servants

Workers in Akwa Ibom State are to enjoy a N1.4 billion bonus.

Governor Uno Eno announced the morale-boosting gesture during a thanksgiving service marking the end of the 2024 Public Service Week at the International Worship Centre (IWC) in Uyo, the state capital, on Sunday.

Expressing appreciation for the harmonious working relationship with his administration, Governor Eno noted that the immense support of the workforce has gone a long in aiding the effective implementation of his administration's blueprint, the 'ARISE Agenda', hence, the reward.

The governor particularly commended the integrity, prudence, and bridge-building disposition of the Head of Civil Service (HoS), Elder Effiong Essien, whom he described as an honorable public servant.

Therefore, he directed the accountant-general (AG) to ensure the release and payment of cash as a bonus to each of the 52,000 civil servants across the various tiers of the state government in the first week of July to commemorate the celebration.

Reiterating his call for all hands to be on deck to make Akwa Ibom self-sufficient in food production, Governor Eno recalled the satisfying impression he had when visiting the model farm at Nsit Ibom local government area. He commended the Hon Otong Aaron-led transition committee and urged others to emulate the worthy example.

He also charged the HoS to put checks in place to discourage the abuse of the monthly farm days declared by the state government for workers to engage in farming, stressing that "if 52,000 workers utilise the work-free days to farm, Akwa Ibom will be better off in terms of food sufficiency."

In his commitment to human capacity development in the service, the governor said he will soon visit the Civil Service Training Centre (CSTC) to upgrade its facilities to serve his administration's strong and virile workforce agenda.

He said arrangements for a partnership between IBOM Led and Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON) at Badagry, Lagos, are underway to train senior civil servants and acquaint them with modern work tools for greater efficiency.

The HoS commended the governor's achievements in the last year in office, noting that "the first year of Pastor Umo Eno's tenure has been exceptionally favourable to Akwa Ibom workers, both serving and retired."

He expressed joy that despite the tough economic realities, God has helped the civil servants to stay afloat, assuring that the workers will continue to support the governor to succeed.