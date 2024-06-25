Liberia: Nafaa DG Denies Corruption Scandal

The Director General of the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has denied corruption allegations surrounding the World Bank-funded Liberia Sustainable Management of Fisheries Project (LSMFP).

Responded to allegations of misapplication of funds through a statement, Madam Emma Metieh Glassco denounced the claims as baseless--emphasizing that all disbursements from the LSMFP have undergone rigorous review and approval processes by the World Bank, with no expenditure made without explicit consent.

Following media reported recent findings from a World Bank review mission on the LSMFP), NaFAA's Director General issued a statement on Monday, June 24, addressing allegations of misapplication of US$831,000 by NaFAA officials. The funds were reportedly taken from a US$3 million budget intended for constructing the National headquarters of the institution.

The reports indicated that Glasco used the project funds to help fund the elections of former President George Weah and his Coalition for Democratic Change.

The NaFAA DG refuted these claims, expressing concern that such unfounded allegations could potentially undermine the integrity of Liberia's fisheries sector and ongoing efforts to ensure sustainable management.

She highlighted the multiple layers of oversight and approval involved in LSMFP's implementation, with collaboration between the World Bank, the Ministry of Finance, and NaFAA's Project Implementation Unit.

LSMFP's implementation, the statement indicated, "involves multiple layers of oversight and approval, disclosing that the World Bank, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, through the Project Financial Management Unit (PFMU), and NaFAA's Project Implementation Unit (PIU) manage the project collaboratively."

The annual work plan under the project is approved by the Project Steering Committee and is subject to World Bank review and approval, which guides all activities. "No payments are processed without the World Bank's clearance, and the Director General has no direct involvement in fund disbursements," the statement noted.

"There was no disbursement done without the explicit 'no objection' from the World Bank. Each transaction has been executed through the Ministry of Finance with the World Bank project office's oversight, ensuring transparency and accountability," she said.

Glassco clarified that the funds in question were allocated for essential project items, including vehicles, motorbikes, billboards, and generators, necessary for effective project implementation. She refuted accusations of the misuse of vehicles for political campaigns, labeling them as false and without merit.

"We possess comprehensive documentation to substantiate these processes; these will be made available to the public and the media," she said in the statement.

Reacting to the US$3 million initially allocated for constructing the NaFAA Headquarters, Madam Glassco explained that US$831,000 was spent on essential project items, including six vehicles, two motorbikes, public awareness billboards, and electric generators.

"These expenditures were necessary for the effective implementation of the project and were sanctioned by the World Bank." She said, dispelling the allegations that the vehicles were purchased for political campaigns.

She disclosed that the procurement of the six vehicles received was approved by the World Bank, and two of these vehicles are actively used by the PIU for project activities. She said all expenditures are aligned with the project's objectives and have been transparently managed with the World Bank's consent.

She blamed the "fake reports" on those she termed as distractors, some of whom are both current and former employees. "These people are perpetuating these falsehoods to tarnish my reputation and to seek my removal from the office, though it is a tenured position. "This orchestrated misinformation campaign is a direct attack on the progress and transparency NaFAA has maintained under my leadership."

Madam Glassco reassured the public of NaFAA's commitment to transparency and accountability in managing Liberia's fisheries resources, urging the public to disregard unfounded claims and trust in existing oversight mechanisms.

"NaFAA remains committed to the sustainable management of Liberia's fisheries resources and will continue to operate with the highest standards of transparency and accountability," Glassco said, urging the public to disregard the unfounded claims from her distractors.