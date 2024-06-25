Liberia: Boakai Relieves Nelson, Appoints Dr. Conteh to Lead Search for UL Prez

In a move aimed at resolving a weeks-long standoff between the University of Liberia (UL) faculty and administration, President Joseph N. Boakai, Sr. has appointed Ambassador Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh as Acting President. This decisive action follows the removal of Dr. Julius J. S. Nelson from the position on June 24, 2024.

The appointment of Dr. Conteh, a former UL president himself, signals a new chapter for the nation's oldest tertiary institution. His immediate task is to lead an Interim Management Team tasked with overseeing the search for a permanent replacement within the next three months, while also addressing the grievances raised by the faculty association, the University of Liberia Faculty and Staff Association (ULFASA).

Tensions at UL had reached a boiling point in early June when ULFASA, led by Dr. Edna Johnny, demanded Dr. Nelson's removal and a leadership change. Faculty cited unresolved salary issues, inadequate facilities, unsafe working conditions, and a general sense of dissatisfaction as reasons for the work stoppage.

"We have reached a point where we can go no further," Dr. Johnny declared in a statement. Her demands resonated with many faculty members, particularly regarding the delayed distribution of contracts for part-time lecturers and the lack of basic amenities for students, like chairs.

The UL administration, under Dr. Nelson, had maintained its stance on continuing operations throughout the faculty standoff. This included calls for all staff to return to work and the continuation of classes. However, their efforts were met with continued resistance from ULFASA.

Caught in the middle of this dispute were the students themselves. The Student Unification Party (SUP) mirrored the faculty divide, with factions led by H. Kwein W. Kwein and Kelvin Gbatuah advocating for opposing solutions. While Kwein urged a return to normalcy, Gbatuah's faction joined the faculty in calling for a forensic audit and President Boakai's intervention.

President Boakai's decisive action, including the appointment of Dr. Conteh and the directive for a leadership search, appears to be a turning point. The faculty has welcomed the news, with ULFASA announcing the suspension of their work stoppage "in the interest of the students."

"The appointment of Dr. Conteh is a positive step," said ULFASA Secretary General Eric T. S. Patten. "We are hopeful that the Interim Management Team will address our concerns and ensure a transparent search process for a new leader who understands the challenges faced by UL."

Dr. Conteh's experience as a former UL president makes him a strong candidate to navigate this period of transition. His immediate focus will be on restoring normalcy to the university, ensuring a smooth conclusion to the current academic semester, and spearheading the search for a new leader who can address the faculty's concerns and lead the university into a brighter future.

However, significant challenges remain. The search committee will need to identify a candidate who not only possesses strong academic credentials but also prioritizes transparency, accountability, and the well-being of both faculty and students. Furthermore, the university must address the long-standing issues of inadequate infrastructure, delayed payments, and an overall sense of neglect.

Some experts believe that the ideal candidate will be someone from within the Liberian educational system, but not necessarily a UL insider. This outsider perspective, coupled with experience in navigating the complexities of the Liberian government, could be instrumental in securing increased funding and fostering a culture of collaboration between the university and the state.

The coming months will be critical for the University of Liberia. With the appointment of Dr. Conteh and the resumption of classes, there is a renewed sense of hope. Whether this translates into lasting change depends on the university's ability to address the root causes of the recent crisis and find a leader who can unite the faculty, staff, and students in pursuit of a shared vision for excellence. This leader will need to not only inspire confidence but also navigate the delicate relationship between the UL and the Liberian government, ensuring the university has the resources and autonomy needed to thrive.

Beyond the immediate crisis, the university must focus on long-term plans to improve its academic standing and graduate job-ready students. This could involve forging partnerships with international institutions, fostering a strong research culture, and developing a curriculum that aligns with Liberia's growing economy.

The path forward for the University of Liberia won't be easy. However, with a new leader at the helm, a more transparent administration, and a renewed sense of purpose among faculty and students, there is a chance for this historic institution to reclaim its position as a beacon of academic excellence in Liberia.