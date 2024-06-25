Liberia: Lawmakers' Indebtedness 'Crippling UMU's Operations'

The United Methodist University (UMU) is facing significant financial challenges -- a situation that is practically crippling the operations of the institution, Rev. Yar Donlah Gonway-Gono, president of the university, has said.

Contributing to this precarious situation at the United Methodist Church-run tertiary institution are scores of lawmakers, most current, and some former, who have "practically refused" to pay fees owed to the schools for their wards.

The university is struggling to meet payroll needs due to a substantial backlog of unpaid tuition from students and sponsors, including United Methodists, current and former lawmakers, and private individuals.

She disclosed that the accumulated debt amounts to over $200,000, impacting the university's operations and ability to pay salaries.

"Being one of the leading Universities in Liberia, the United Methodist University is experiencing some of the challenges that come with being a leading institution," Rev. Gonway-Gono indicated at a press conference on Monday, June 24. "My team and I have worked and are still working very hard to restore and rebrand this university from what it was before I came. We have had two successful graduations, renovated the university to be a conducive learning environment for our students, and we are functioning in five counties of Liberia."

"Our striving to be the best university is impacted by the constant economic hardship in Liberia. We have been unable to meet payroll needs for the past five months because of unpaid tuition from most students and their sponsors.

"Most of those indebted to the University are United Methodists, current and former lawmakers, and private individuals. Some of these people owed the University US$12,000.00, US$13,000.00, US$27,000.00, US$30,000.00, and US$70,000.00. There is also a considerable student financial aid cost that has not been serviced, among many others. How do you expect the United Methodist University to survive when its major clients owe the University over two hundred thousand (US$200,000.00)?

However, a substantial amount of the total debt, according to an impeccable source, is owed by members of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

"Those lawmakers usually send the children here on scholarship but would refuse to pay the fees," the source said. "We have been behind some of them for many months, if not years, to settle their obligations with us."

In addition to financial difficulties, overseas partners, particularly those within the United Methodist Church, are facing issues related to global separation concerns within the church.

The lack of support from both overseas partners and local administrators has further strained the university's financial situation. Rev. Gonway-Gono called on sponsors, especially those indebted to the university, to settle their outstanding payments by July 6, 2024, to alleviate the financial burden.

"Failure to comply may result in additional measures, including the public disclosure of names of individuals with outstanding debts to the University," she noted.

The urgency of the situation underscores the need for immediate action and support to ensure the continued operations of the United Methodist University.