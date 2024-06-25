Nigeria: Another Nigerian Pilgrim Returns Lost €1,750 Pounds in Hajj

25 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

A Nigerian pilgrim, Muhammad Na'Allah from Gumi Local Government Area of Zamfara state has returned the sum of €1,750 (One thousand seven hundred and fifty euros) which he found at the Haram in Makkah to the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) for onward delivery to the owner.

Gumi, was accompanied to the Hajj Commission office in Ummuljud, Makkah by officials of the Zamfara State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Receiving the Money, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi praised the Pilgrim, saying the gesture symbolizes the name of the Pilgrim "Na'Allah" which demonstrated the Pilgrim's closeness to Allah.

"This shows his pilgrimage has positively impacted his personal character, behavior and attitude," he said.

